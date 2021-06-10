Canning (5-4) earned the win over Kansas City on Wednesday, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

The right-hander bounced back from a rough outing his last time on the mound by putting together his longest appearance of the season Wednesday. Canning was efficient over his 6.2 frames, throwing 60 of 89 pitches for strikes and limiting the Royals to a fourth-inning run. He picked up his fifth win of the campaign and lowered his ERA to 5.22 in the process. Canning will try to build upon the strong outing in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come at Oakland on Wednesday.