Canning didn't factor into the decision in Monday's game between the Giants and the Angels. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two in 4.2 innings.

Canning has pitched five complete innings just once this season and has allowed three or more earned runs three times, so it's really hard to trust him for results every time he takes the mound. The right-hander, who has a 4.70 ERA in 23 innings this season, is lined up to start against the Athletics on the road Aug. 22.