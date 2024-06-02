Canning (2-5) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Canning was not the problem for the Angels on Sunday -- their offense couldn't figure out Luis Castillo. This was Canning's longest outing of the season and his third quality start in 12 appearances. He shaved down his ERA to 4.69 with a 1.37 WHIP and 45:24 K:BB over 63.1 innings. Canning is projected to make his next start at home versus the Astros.