Canning (7-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings against the Athletics while striking out seven.

Canning cruised through the first three innings before surrendering a two-run shot to Brent Rooker in the fourth to put the Angels down 2-1. Those would be the only two runs he'd allow on the afternoon as the right-hander retired eight of the next nine batters he faced following the home run and even struck out the side in the sixth. Canning has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six outings, though he's now lost three of his last four decisions. He's also recorded at least seven strikeouts in four consecutive starts.