Canning (groin) was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Angels on Wednesday.
Canning suffered the injury just before the end of spring training and will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Tucker Davidson seems likely to serve as the Angels' sixth starter out of the gate, though that role won't be required until mid-April.
