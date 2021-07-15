Canning was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a lower back strain Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Canning allowed six runs in two innings during his most recent minor-league start, but his injury may have contributed to his struggles. The severity of the injury isn't known, and it's not yet clear how long the right-hander could be sidelined.
