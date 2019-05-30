Angels' Griffin Canning: Posts third straight strong start
Canning allowed one run on three hits with zero walks and five strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old was in line for the win when he departed, but the Angels bullpen blew two leads, the first of which cost Canning the chance at the win. Canning is really pitching well, though, after a rough start to his major league career. He's allowed just two runs over his last 18 frames in three starts. Behind that hot streak, Canning is 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, .185 batting average against and 34 strikeouts in 32.1 innings this season. The rookie will make his next start at the Cubs on Monday.
