Angels' Griffin Canning: Progressing in throwing program
Canning (elbow) has begun throwing sessions of about 50 throws from approximately 75 feet, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Canning was cleared to resume throwing at the beginning of April following a month-long shutdown due to UCL issues in his right elbow. He appears to be slowly ramping up his activity in spite of MLB's hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Should his recovery continue to go well, Canning could be ready to join the Angels' starting rotation by the time the regular season gets underway.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Cleared to resume throwing•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Could resume throwing shortly•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Could start throwing in three weeks•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Set for course of injections•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Seeking second opinion•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Likely headed for injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Robert ready?
Luis Robert has mega tools and a great opportunity with the White Sox, but it might not happen...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Kennedy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top dynasty targets based on polling
Who does the Fantasy Baseball community like most for the long haul? Scott White polls the...
-
Prospect Profiles: Meet Wander Franco
Get to know the top prospect in baseball, as Chris Towers breaks down Wander Franco's long-term...
-
Mailbag: Shorter-season impact?
Uncertainty reigns at the moment, but we'll keep trying to help answer your Fantasy baseball...