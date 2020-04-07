Canning (elbow) has begun throwing sessions of about 50 throws from approximately 75 feet, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Canning was cleared to resume throwing at the beginning of April following a month-long shutdown due to UCL issues in his right elbow. He appears to be slowly ramping up his activity in spite of MLB's hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Should his recovery continue to go well, Canning could be ready to join the Angels' starting rotation by the time the regular season gets underway.