Canning (6-4) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over 2.2 innings. He didn't strike out any batters.

Canning was knocked around early and often by the Dodgers, surrendering a solo home run in each of the first, second and third innings. He was pulled with two outs in the third after allowing three straight batters -- one of whom scored -- to reach with two outs. Canning had been pitching well coming into Friday's collapse, posting a 3.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB over 42 innings across his previous seven starts. However, he heads into the All-Star break with mostly mediocre overall numbers, including a 4.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 over 14 starts.