Canning did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings against the Mets. He struck out nine.

Canning was excellent in his first start since July 25, though he'd ultimately be stuck with a no-decision as the Angels couldn't generate enough run support in a 3-2 loss. Since returning from the IL, the 27-year-old Canning made a pair of appearances out of the bullpen, allowing five runs over seven innings. He should stick in the rotation now with Shohei Ohtani done pitching for the year. Canning's currently lined up for a road matchup with the A's in his next start.