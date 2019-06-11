Angels' Griffin Canning: Quality start against Dodgers
Canning threw six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits, striking out five and walking none in a 5-3 victory for the Angels.
Canning tossed a quality start for the third time in his last five outings, but would have to settle for a no-decision after exiting with the Angels down 3-1. The rookie has been impressive overall this season after a rough start, as he's sporting a solid 3.65 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP and a 47:10 K:BB through 44.1 innings. He lines up to take on the Rays next on the road on Sunday.
