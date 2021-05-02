Canning (2-2) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

This was easily Canning's finest performance of the young campaign, as he posted a season-high nine strikeouts while matching his longest start thus far. He succeeded by throwing first-pitch strikes to 17 of 22 batters and racking up 23 swings-and-misses. The right-hander also was able to keep the ball in the park for the first time, helping him to his second win. Canning still sports an unimpressive 6.20 ERA overall, but he has shown some promise with a 26:8 K:BB across 20.1 innings. He's currently projected to face the Dodgers at home in next weekend's crosstown series.