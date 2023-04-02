Canning (groin) is set to throw a bullpen session Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Canning will take the next step forward in his buildup program as he looks to move past the left groin strain he suffered late in spring training. The injury took him out of contention for a spot in the Angels' season-opening rotation, and Tucker Davidson is in line to replace him the first time the Halos opt to add a sixth starter to the mix.
