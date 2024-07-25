Canning allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Wednesday.

Canning experienced right elbow soreness in his previous start July 19, but the issue didn't cause him to miss any turns in the rotation. The right-hander didn't seem to be limited at all Wednesday, as he tossed 94 pitches and completed five frames for the first time since June 29. Canning didn't get any run support while he was in the contest and had to settle for a no-decision, but this was a good outing for him after he had given up 12 earned runs across 12 innings over his previous three starts. He's been a player to avoid in fantasy this season, posting a 5.04 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 79:41 K:BB over 110.2 innings.