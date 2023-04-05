Canning (groin) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Single-A Inland Empire, the Associated Press reports.
Canning will take the hill for the affiliate's season opener after he checked out fine following a bullpen session Monday. Before being shut down late in spring training with a left groin strain, Canning had reached four innings in both of his final two starts in the Cactus League, so he may not require an extensive ramp-up period. Expect him to make at least two rehab starts in the minors before the Angels decide whether to activate him from the 15-day injured list and insert him into the big-league rotation.
