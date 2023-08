The Angels reinstated Canning (calf) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Canning was placed on the IL on Aug. 1 due to right calf tightness and will return to the Halos' rotation after a minimum stay. It's unclear when Canning will make his next start for the Angels; however, he is listed in the bullpen ahead of Sunday's game and could come in as a reliever against the Astros. Kenny Rosenberg was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.