Angels' Griffin Canning: Resumes throwing
Canning (elbow) has resumed throwing, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Canning was shut down in late August due to right elbow inflammation, ending a rookie season in which he allowed a 4.58 ERA in 90.1 innings. The issue was described as mild at the time, and the fact that he's already resumed throwing suggests that he'll have a good shot to be at full strength heading into the 2020 campaign.
