Canning (1-2) took the loss in Saturday's 16-2 rout by the Astros, coughing up six runs on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings while striking out three.

Carlos Correa clubbed Canning's fifth pitch of the game into the seats for a leadoff homer, and it was downhill for the entire Angels pitching staff from there. The right-hander now has an 8.40 ERA thanks largely to serving up six homers in 15 innings, negating the positive impact of his 17:5 K:BB. He'll try to keep the ball in the park in his next outing, likely to come May 1 in Seattle.