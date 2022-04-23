Canning (back) is expected to toss a bullpen session Friday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Canning threw 20 pitches -- all of which were fastballs -- in his previous bullpen Tuesday, and he's slated to get back on the mound Friday. The right-hander suffered a lower back stress fracture last July and encountered a setback in March as he prepared for the start of the season. Canning was subsequently placed on the 60-day IL and isn't eligible to return until late May.
