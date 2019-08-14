Angels' Griffin Canning: Scuffles in return to rotation
Canning did not factor into the decision against the Pirates on Tuesday, tossing four innings and giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two.
Canning had been out since July 30 while dealing with elbow inflammation and looked rusty in his return to the mound, issuing three walks while tossing only 48 of 80 pitches for strikes. All three runs against him crossed the plate in the third inning when he surrendered four hits and committed a costly throwing error. Canning now sports a 4.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 88:29 K:BB over 83.1 innings and will have a home matchup against the White Sox on Sunday in his next scheduled start.
