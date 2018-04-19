Angels' Griffin Canning: Second pitcher from class to reach Double-A
Canning surrendered three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in 3.2 innings in his debut for Double-A Mobile.
After fanning 12 without giving up a run in 8.2 innings through two starts at High-A, Canning was rewarded with a promotion to the Southern League. He joins Braves prospect Kyle Wright as the only starting pitching prospects from last year's draft class to have reached Double-A, and has been a very popular early add in dynasty leagues. Assuming he rebounds from his shaky Double-A debut, he should continue to climb prospect rankings this season.
