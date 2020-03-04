Canning is scheduled to receive a second opinion Thursday for his injured right elbow, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The MRI that Canning required over the weekend revealed that he's dealing with issues with his UCL as well as joint irritation, making it a virtual certainty that he'll open the season on the injured list. The Angels likely just want to send Canning in for another opinion to receive more information about the best treatment method for the 23-year-old, with Tommy John surgery presumably representing a worst-case scenario. Even if Canning isn't given a lengthy recovery timeline and receives clearance to treat the injury though non-surgical means, he'll still represent a risky investment in fantasy drafts.