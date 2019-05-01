Angels' Griffin Canning: Set for another start next week
Canning will remain in the majors for at least one more start, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Canning won't pitch in this weekend's two-game series against the Astros in Mexico, but will take the mound sometime during next week's series versus the Tigers, which begins Tuesday. The 22-year-old did not factor in the decision during his major-league debut, giving up three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings while striking out six.
