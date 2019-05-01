Canning will remain in the majors for at least one more start, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Canning won't pitch in this weekend's two-game series against the Astros in Mexico, but will take the mound sometime during next week's series versus the Tigers, which begins Tuesday. The 22-year-old did not factor in the decision during his major-league debut, giving up three runs on four hits over 4.1 innings while striking out six.