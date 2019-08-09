Angels' Griffin Canning: Set for bullpen session Saturday
Canning will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Canning landed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation on August 4. If all goes well Saturday, he could return to the rotation soon thereafter. The rookie right-hander has posted a 4-6 record along with a 4.76 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 79.1 innings this season.
