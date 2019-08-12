Angels' Griffin Canning: Set for Tuesday's start
Canning (elbow) will be activated to start Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The rookie right-hander logged a 5.94 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB in 47 innings over his 10 starts prior to landing on the shelf. Since the start of June, Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors with a 109 wRC+ against righties. He last started on July 30 and logged six innings in that outing.
