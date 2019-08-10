Canning (elbow) suffered no setbacks in his bullpen session Saturday and will rejoin the rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Canning was placed on the injured list August 4 after dealing with elbow inflammation. With Jaime Barria being sent to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, there is a natural opening in the team's starting five. Maria Torres reports that Canning should start Tuesday against the Pirates so long as his arm is recovered.