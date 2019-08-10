Angels' Griffin Canning: Set to rejoin rotation
Canning (elbow) suffered no setbacks in his bullpen session Saturday and will rejoin the rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Canning was placed on the injured list August 4 after dealing with elbow inflammation. With Jaime Barria being sent to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, there is a natural opening in the team's starting five. Maria Torres reports that Canning should start Tuesday against the Pirates so long as his arm is recovered.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Set for bullpen session Saturday•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Dealing with elbow inflammation•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Surprisingly lands on IL•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Blanks Tigers over six innings•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Struggles continue in late loss•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Fans six in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...