The Angels announced Wednesday that Canning (back) has been cleared to start a throwing program, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Canning missed the entirety of 2022 while he rehabbed from a stress fracture in his lower back, but he's now ready to throw for the first time since May. The 26-year-old had a 5.60 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 62:28 K:BB in 62.2 innings across 14 outings in 2021 prior to the injury, and even if healthy to begin 2023 he's likely to face some workload limitations.