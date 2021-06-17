Canning didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the A's, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander exited after 69 pitches (45 strikes) in line for his sixth win of the year, but a six-run sixth inning by Oakland erased a 4-2 lead. Canning will carry a 5.07 ERA and 58:24 K:BB through 55 innings into his next outing.