Canning didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the A's, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.
The right-hander exited after 69 pitches (45 strikes) in line for his sixth win of the year, but a six-run sixth inning by Oakland erased a 4-2 lead. Canning will carry a 5.07 ERA and 58:24 K:BB through 55 innings into his next outing.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Picks up win with quality start•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Lasts 3.1 innings•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Earns win Wednesday•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Hammered in short outing•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Fans seven in quality start•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Solid in win Friday•