Canning is expected to have a checkup on his injured back soon, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Canning is currently shut down from throwing with an uncertain timeline for resuming a throwing program. The right-hander has said that he aims to return this season, but he experienced a setback when attempting to play catch May 16. Canning was subsequently advised to take a conservative, non-surgical approach to treatment, but he could ultimately need surgery if his back doesn't properly heal.