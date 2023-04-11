Canning (groin) will start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Canning noted Friday that he felt back to full strength following a left groin strain, and this latest news only reinforces his previous statement. He looked strong in his last rehab start, striking out 10 batters and allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings at Single-A Inland Empire. Expect Canning's official reinstatement from the 15-day injured list to happen closer to Wednesday's matchup.
