Canning is listed as the Angels' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

Upon returning from the injured list Aug. 13, Canning has made both of his appearances out of the bullpen, covering 3.2 innings Aug. 14 and 3.1 innings Aug. 19. As a result of those extended relief outings, Canning should be reasonably stretched out for starting duty as he formally rejoins the rotation. The right-hander will likely stick in the rotation for the rest of the season after the Angels recently announced that two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't pitch again in 2023 after suffering a torn UCL in his right elbow during his most recent start Wednesday against the Reds.