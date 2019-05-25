Canning (2-1) limited the Rangers to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five through five innings of work Friday but did not factor in the decision as the Angels fell to the Rangers, 4-3.

Coming off the best start of his career against the Royals, Canning pieced together another strong performance, holding the Rangers to one run in the form of a homer to Shin-soo Choo in the first. Although he left the game with a two-run lead, the Angels bullpen came up short and could not complete the win. Canning's efficiency could use some work, as it took him 95 pitches to make it through five innings. Even still, the 23-year-old should hold down a spot in the rotation. He'll carry a 3.42 ERA and 1.06 WHIP into a Wednesday matchup in Oakland.