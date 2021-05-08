Canning (3-2) allowed one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings, earning the win Friday against the Dodgers.

Canning struggled mightily through his first four appearances with a 8.40 ERA in 15 innings. In contrast, he has allowed just one run in 11 innings over his last two starts. The biggest difference is the long ball, in which he surrendered all six of his home runs this year in those first four appearances. He was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning, marking his deepest outing this season. The 25-year-old has a 5.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 26 innings.