Canning (1-3) threw five innings Thursday, allowing one run on six hits, while walking two and striking out seven during the Angels' 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Canning earned his first win of the season through 10 starts, matching his season-best with seven strikeouts in doing so. It took him 104 pitches (64 strikes) to navigate five innings of work, but he should still be expected to take the mound Tuesday versus San Diego.