Canning has been a full participant in spring training and is expected to make his first Cactus League start later this week, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Since turning in a 3.99 ERA while striking out nearly a batter per inning in his second MLB season in 2020, Canning has struggled to stay on the field over the past two years. After making just 14 appearances (13 starts) in 2021, Canning didn't pitch at all in 2022 while recovering from a lower-back stress fracture. Though Canning reported to camp with no restrictions, the time he missed over the past two years could work against him in his bid to clinch a spot in the Angels' season-opening rotation. Canning still has a minor-league option remaining, so the Angels could opt to have him stretch out at Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season until a rotation spot opens up at the big-league level.