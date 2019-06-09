Canning will start Monday's game against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Canning could have pitched Sunday on regular rest, but he will instead receive an additional day before facing a potent Dodgers lineup. The 23-year-old has a 3.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB through his first seven major-league starts.

