Canning will flip-flop in the rotation with Dylan Bundy and start Monday's game against San Francisco, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bundy has been pitching ahead of Canning in the rotation, but they will reverse that order this week in order to get Bundy extra rest. The Angels had an off day Thursday, so the switch means that Canning will still be starting on regular rest. The right-hander has an 0-3 record through four starts this season, posting a 4.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 18.1 innings.