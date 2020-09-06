Canning didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks over four innings in a 10-9 win. He struck out four.

It was a bad evening for both pitching staffs, as the nightcap featured 13 runs as well, and Canning took his fair share of the lumps. The right-hander has only managed to complete five innings twice in his eight starts, which helps explain his 0-3 record, but his 4.54 ERA and 1.36 WHIP could be a lot worse under the circumstances. Canning's ratios will be in jeopardy in his next outing, however -- a road start Friday in Coors Field.