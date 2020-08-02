Canning allowed one run on six hits and two walks over six innings during Saturday's extra-inning win over the Astros, He had five strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander was in line for the win until the ninth inning, but Hansel Robles was unable to secure the save. Still, it was a good performance for Canning, as he scattered five singles over six scoreless frames before giving up a leadoff double to start the seventh inning. The 24-year-old has a 3.38 ERA through two starts and lines up to pitch against the Rangers next weekend.