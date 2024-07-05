Canning (3-9) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Canning surrendered a two-run homer in the first inning and allowed two more runs before being pulled with two outs to go in the fifth. This was the first time the righty failed to complete five frames in a start since April 13, and he has now yielded four earned runs four times in his past five outings. On the season, the 28-year-old owns a 4.87 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 67:34 K:BB over 98 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Rangers next week.