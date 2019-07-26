Canning pitched two innings and threw 42 pitches in Thursday's 16-inning game against the Orioles and will not be available to make his scheduled start Friday.

Canning took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two during the final two innings. The 23-year-old rookie surrendered a game-winning home run to Jonathan Villar in the 16th inning. The right-hander has allowed 18 runs with a 22:12 K:BB in 17.2 innings pitched during his last five outings. Nick Tropeano is the top candidate to start Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. As of now, Canning is expected to make his next turn in the rotation.