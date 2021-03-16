Canning has started two Cactus League games for the Angels, allowing a combined five runs on five hits over 3.2 innings while posting an 8:4 K:BB.

The strikeouts have been there for Canning, but he has otherwise struggled in his first two spring starts. In his last outing -- against the Giants on March 11 -- he was removed in the second inning after giving up three walks and a bases-clearing triple. Canning is a lock for a rotation spot, however, and will look to build upon last season's 3.99 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.