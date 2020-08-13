Canning (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the A's after giving up four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and zero walks across four innings.

The right-hander never got settled in Wednesday and allowed an extra-base hit in all four of his frames, including three long balls. Canning has been unable to find much consistency this season with a 4.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 18.2 innings, and he'll look to put up a rebound performance versus the Giants next week.