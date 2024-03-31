Canning (0-1) took the loss Saturday in Baltimore after he surrendered five runs on seven hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander allowed three runs through five innings and returned for the sixth in search of a quality start, but a single and a walk ended his day within 15 pitches. Both baserunners came around to score as Baltimore rallied for six runs in the frame. Canning generated just eight swinging strikes on 96 pitches, with his two punchouts falling well below his 9.9 K/9 from 2023.