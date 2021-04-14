Canning (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Canning allowed a solo shot to Salvador Perez in the third inning and a Cam Gallagher sacrifice fly in the fourth to account for the two runs against him. The Angels' offense was unable to find much success Wednesday, leaving Canning with a loss in his second start of the year. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 5.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 12 strikeouts over 10.1 innings this season. He lines up for a home start versus the Rangers next week.