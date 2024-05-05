Canning (1-4) took the loss Sunday against Cleveland, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out five.

Canning kept a clean sheet until the sixth inning when Jose Ramirez launched a two-run home run to cap off a 10-pitch at-bat. The long ball was the first Griffin has surrendered in over 20 innings, dating back to an April 13 start against Boston. Griffin completed six innings for the first time all year, notching a quality start and giving up five or fewer hits for a fourth straight outing. he's set up to face the Royals on Friday.