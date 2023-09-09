Canning (7-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Guardians.

This is just the second time in five outings since he returned from a calf injury that Canning has allowed more than two runs. Despite his solid work in that span, he's gone 1-2 with a 29:5 K:BB over 25.1 innings. The 27-year-old has maintained fairly pedestrian numbers for the year with a 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 120:30 K:BB through 110 innings over 21 appearances (19 starts). Canning is projected for a home start in Detroit next week, though he may move up to pitch in Seattle if Chase Silseth (concussion) isn't cleared to return.