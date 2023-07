Canning (6-3) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out nine.

Canning actually tied his season-high for strikeouts in a game, but his day was spoiled by Lourdes Gurriel's grand slam early on. Even with this loss, however, the right-hander still posted a 3.41 ERA in the month of June, a season-low for him. His next start is tentatively scheduled to be against the Padres on Wednesday.