Canning (elbow) has been cleared to start throwing bullpens, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

In a post to his story on his personal Instagram page, Canning shared video of himself throwing in the bullpen at Angel Stadium on Tuesday. That suggests the right-hander has continued to progress in his recovery from the elbow discomfort that sidelined him in late February. The injury was originally expected to land Canning on the injured list to begin the season, but with MLB play still suspended, chances are high that he could be ready to pitch by the potential resumption of play.

