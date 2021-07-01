Canning won't start Thursday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Thursday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader in August, but Canning will simply be pushed back a day to start Friday's series opener at home against the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The right-hander has posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 16.2 innings across his last three outings.